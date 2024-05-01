Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 378,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,019,000 after purchasing an additional 372,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $19,471,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 299,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.