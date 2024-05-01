Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,913 shares of company stock valued at $11,397,335. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

