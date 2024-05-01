Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.86. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

