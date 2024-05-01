Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.