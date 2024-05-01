Intrust Bank NA Has $449,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after acquiring an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,428,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,734 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

