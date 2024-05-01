Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 714,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 40,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $147.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

