Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.24.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

