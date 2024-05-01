Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

