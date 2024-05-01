SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 569,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 90,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $531,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.17 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

