Westpac Banking Corp Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 557,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,231. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.