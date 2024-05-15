Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,924. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

