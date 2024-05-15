Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd Sells 11,937,583 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937,583 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up approximately 2.4% of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Grab by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 347,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Grab by 103.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Grab by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Grab Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,816,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

