Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Argus from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 544,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,830. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

