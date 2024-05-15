Nvwm LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after buying an additional 1,017,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,150,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 77,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3606 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.