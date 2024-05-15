Innova Wealth Partners Sells 58,051 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,051 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. 5,636,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,399. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.