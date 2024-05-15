Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,280. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

