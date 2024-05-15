Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.81 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,029. The company has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

