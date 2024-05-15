Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,098 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 479,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,375. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

