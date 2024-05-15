Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX traded up $20.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.84. 564,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,003. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

