Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DEO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 128,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $180.48.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

