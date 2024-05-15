monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 19.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $34.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,093.99 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.44.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.