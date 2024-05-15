First United Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 618 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $266.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,627. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

