Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd Sells 1,500,460 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,781,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,460 shares during the period. Dada Nexus accounts for approximately 54.5% of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,168 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 43.3% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 56.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 518,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 1,085,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,162. The firm has a market cap of $531.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $381.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

