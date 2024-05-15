Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,255 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

INVH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 1,048,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,779. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

