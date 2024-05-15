Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,180 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 775,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

