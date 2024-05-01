Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after buying an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 842,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 298,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

