Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Position Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a PE ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

