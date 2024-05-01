9,352 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 402,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

