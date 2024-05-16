HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.83 on Monday. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $667.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

