TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -144.14%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,701 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.