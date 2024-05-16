Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,791,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.