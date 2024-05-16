Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$2,078,251.52 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 21,904 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$94.88 ($62.83), for a total transaction of A$2,078,251.52 ($1,376,325.51).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.46), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,101,205.97).
  • On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($59.13), for a total value of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,091,462.78).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

