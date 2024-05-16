Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Director Sells $2,487,830.94 in Stock

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Watsco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $482.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.12. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.17 and a 52 week high of $488.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 263.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,234,000 after acquiring an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after acquiring an additional 163,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 111.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after acquiring an additional 154,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.