Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.