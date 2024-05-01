Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,865,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 874,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 526,951 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

