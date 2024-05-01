Choreo LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 237,525 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $117,720,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

