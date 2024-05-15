Desjardins Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KPT stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,222. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$10.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$482.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$498.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.2500755 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.