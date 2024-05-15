Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.4 %

PSHZF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. 57,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,385. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

