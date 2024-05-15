Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Pershing Square Stock Down 1.4 %
PSHZF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. 57,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,385. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.
About Pershing Square
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pershing Square
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.