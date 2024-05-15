Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.83% from the company’s previous close.
DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 2.0 %
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
