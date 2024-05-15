Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.83% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE DND traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.87. 309,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,133. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.