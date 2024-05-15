Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at ATB Capital

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLXY stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.54. 612,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,675. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.05. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.29.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

