Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at ATB Capital

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GLXY stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.54. 612,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,675. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.05. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.29.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
