Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.83.
Hydro One Trading Up 0.9 %
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9083782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
