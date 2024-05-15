Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.83.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of H traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.98. 227,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,244. The stock has a market cap of C$24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.22. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9083782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.