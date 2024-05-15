Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.81. 3,286,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,255,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.