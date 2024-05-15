Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.44.

Shares of TSE OLA traded up C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.65. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.1922246 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. Company insiders own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

