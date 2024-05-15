Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLA. Desjardins cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.44.

Orla Mining Price Performance

OLA stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.1922246 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock worth $158,170. Corporate insiders own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

