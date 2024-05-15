Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.92.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 327,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.34. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

