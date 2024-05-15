Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 101,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

