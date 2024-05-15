Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.69. 1,506,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,505. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

