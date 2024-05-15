MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,513. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.08.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

