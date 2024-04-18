HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,240. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average is $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

