OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,428 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,250. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.